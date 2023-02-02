Overview of Dr. Charles Grooters, MD

Dr. Charles Grooters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grooters works at Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.