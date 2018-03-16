Dr. Guardia III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Guardia III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Guardia III, MD
Dr. Charles Guardia III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danbury, CT.
Dr. Guardia III works at
Dr. Guardia III's Office Locations
Associated Neurologists PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-2551
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to a lot of doctors in my life, and it’s not easy to find a good one who can help you. Dr. Guardia really took the time to listen to me and explain things, and was not rushing me out the door like most doctors seem to. He is very knowledgeable about current studies and what not regarding sleep apnea and treatments. I’m so happy o found him.
About Dr. Charles Guardia III, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1841464641
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
