Overview of Dr. Charles Gudas, DPM

Dr. Charles Gudas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Gudas works at Associated Foot Specialists in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.