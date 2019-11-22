Overview of Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD

Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA) and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at VasCare Vein Center In Beaumont in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX and Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.