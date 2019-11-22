Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA) and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations
-
1
East Texas Surgical Associates PA350 Pine St Ste 1415, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 924-8600
-
2
VasCare1521 S Staples St Ste 510, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 882-4000
-
3
VasCare - Baytown2707 W Baker Rd Ste A, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-1500
-
4
Vein Centers of Texas7 Bayou Brandt, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 832-8323
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
Knowledgeable.kind. Dr Charles Gutierrez. & his Nurse robby& Denise. kris. The Team Vascare of Beaumont are awesome!!!Rocky and Me we are super blessed with him. He treated my Husband very Good. Hope and pray you all help Many people who have bad veins condition. GODBLESS Y'ALL BUSINESS!!!
About Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104807627
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.