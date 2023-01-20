Dr. Charles Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Haddad, MD
Dr. Charles Haddad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Charles Surgical Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Haddad's Office Locations
Hospital Service Dist. No. 1 of the Parish of St. Charles State of La1057 Paul Maillard Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Directions (985) 785-4237
Pontchartrain Orthopedics and Sports Medicine14041 HIGHWAY 90, Boutte, LA 70039 Directions (985) 764-3001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pontchartrain Bone and Joint Clinic3939 Houma Blvd Ste 21, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (985) 764-3001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Saint Charles Surgical Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Haddad for years. He is friendly, thorough, and very knowledgeable. He is an excellent surgeon. I have complete confidence in his skills. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Haddad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316955495
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sprots Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Haddad works at
