Dr. Charles Hahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hahn, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hahn works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-3125
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Hahn, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578568457
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Med Center
- NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
