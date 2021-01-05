Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfpenny Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Halfpenny Jr works at
Dr. Halfpenny Jr's Office Locations
MDVIP - Fort Lauderdale, Florida12 Ne 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 902-6335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halfpenny Jr?
I have been patient for decades and continue to be impressed with Dr. Halfpenny and his staff to their no nonsense approach to medicine and their availability at all times.
About Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053375964
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- St Marys Medical Center
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halfpenny Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halfpenny Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfpenny Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfpenny Jr.
