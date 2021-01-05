See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Halfpenny Jr works at MDVIP - Fort Lauderdale, Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halfpenny Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    12 Ne 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 902-6335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1053375964
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Marys Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Holy Cross Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Halfpenny Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfpenny Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halfpenny Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halfpenny Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halfpenny Jr works at MDVIP - Fort Lauderdale, Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Halfpenny Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfpenny Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfpenny Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfpenny Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfpenny Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

