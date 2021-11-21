See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. Charles Hall, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Hall, MD

Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Carolinas Med Center

Dr. Hall works at Mobile Physical Medicine & Wellness in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Bay Physical Medicine
    4359 Midmost Dr # B, Mobile, AL 36609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 308-0656
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Charles Hall, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013917459
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carolinas Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Mobile Physical Medicine & Wellness in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

