Dr. Charles Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hall, MD
Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Carolinas Med Center
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Mobile Bay Physical Medicine4359 Midmost Dr # B, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 308-0656Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr Hall is a great Dr. what most people overlook is thier human also. Having been under his care for pain management for years I can honestly say his demeanor is nice calm and very caring and I do not let just anyone study my anatomy I highly recommend Dr Hall to anyone who wishes to have good health care and quality of life . Melody in Mobile
About Dr. Charles Hall, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1013917459
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.