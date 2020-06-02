Dr. Charles Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Medicine- NHPP Pulmonary Medicine at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 102, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have only met Dr.Hall on line.I had the corona virus and he was so very supportive.He immediately treated me with blood test,, meds,etc.He was so thorough and kind.I will see him soon in the office..His compassion goes a long way.Very knowledgable.Thank you Dr. Hall
About Dr. Charles Hall, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
