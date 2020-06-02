Overview

Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.