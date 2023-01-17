Overview of Dr. Charles Hall, MD

Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Troy, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.