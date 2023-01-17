Dr. Charles Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 114, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 238, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He didn’t dismiss how serious my problems are and truly listened to me. He didn’t shrug my problems off like they didn’t matter and bent over backwards to get me with the right people and order the right tests. He truly cares about helping his patients and figuring out what’s going on
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891781910
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic College Of Med
- Mayo Medical School
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
