Dr. Charles Hamel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (12)
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Hamel, MD

Dr. Charles Hamel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Hamel works at CHARLES RENE HAMEL, M.D. in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamel's Office Locations

    Arlington Office
    4412 Matlock Rd Ste 300, Arlington, TX 76018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 468-7755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2017
    Dr. Hamel has been taking excellent care of me and my mother for more than twenty-five years. He is an excellent physician, focusing on the healing of the patient by identifying the underlying cause of symptoms, not just treating the symptoms. It is a testament that his staff is really extraordinary, with very little turnover in the office.
    Sylvia Phillips in Aubrey, TX — Jul 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Hamel, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811082811
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamel works at CHARLES RENE HAMEL, M.D. in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hamel’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

