Dr. Hamel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Hamel, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hamel, MD
Dr. Charles Hamel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Hamel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hamel's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Office4412 Matlock Rd Ste 300, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 468-7755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamel?
Dr. Hamel has been taking excellent care of me and my mother for more than twenty-five years. He is an excellent physician, focusing on the healing of the patient by identifying the underlying cause of symptoms, not just treating the symptoms. It is a testament that his staff is really extraordinary, with very little turnover in the office.
About Dr. Charles Hamel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1811082811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamel works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.