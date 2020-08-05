See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Charles Hanes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Hanes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Hanes, MD

Dr. Charles Hanes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Grady Hosp-Emory U

Dr. Hanes works at Urogynecology of Southern Alabama in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Sams, MD
Dr. Bradley Sams, MD
4.7 (102)
View Profile
Dr. Shannon Gilmore, MD
Dr. Shannon Gilmore, MD
3.3 (51)
View Profile
Dr. Sheli Milam, MD
Dr. Sheli Milam, MD
4.9 (58)
View Profile

Dr. Hanes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usa Health Strada Patient Care Center
    1601 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 338-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • USA Children's & Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hanes?

    Aug 05, 2020
    I suffered can for 8 years w a J&J Ethicon Prolene Transvaginal Mesh. 66 yrs old w a total hysterotomy and successfully completed menopause. YET I bled daily and had to wear pads 24/7. This physician removed this Marquee deSade device and I am back to NORMAL.
    Becky Yeager Smith — Aug 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Hanes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Hanes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hanes to family and friends

    Dr. Hanes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hanes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Hanes, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Hanes, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639117526
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grady Hosp-Emory U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Hanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanes works at Urogynecology of Southern Alabama in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hanes’s profile.

    Dr. Hanes has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Hanes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.