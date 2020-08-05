Dr. Charles Hanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Hanes, MD
Dr. Charles Hanes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Grady Hosp-Emory U
Dr. Hanes' Office Locations
Usa Health Strada Patient Care Center1601 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 338-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Children's & Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered can for 8 years w a J&J Ethicon Prolene Transvaginal Mesh. 66 yrs old w a total hysterotomy and successfully completed menopause. YET I bled daily and had to wear pads 24/7. This physician removed this Marquee deSade device and I am back to NORMAL.
About Dr. Charles Hanes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grady Hosp-Emory U
- Vanderbilt University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanes has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.