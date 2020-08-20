Dr. Charles Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hanson, MD
Dr. Charles Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo West, CO. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson's Office Locations
Hanson Clinic, Pueblo West, CO109 S Burlington Dr, Pueblo West, CO 81007 Directions (719) 766-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Had neck fusion 21yrs ago by orthopedic surgeon in Springs. February 2020 began having neck pain doctor in Springs retired so had X-ray by neurosurgeon said nothing wrong. Pain continued getting worst finally in July I started making calls to orthopedic doctors in Pueblo I couldn’t believe I was being told they didn’t do necks after 9 calls I was about to give up and search Springs when my pharmacist recommended Dr Hanson when I called was surprised they made appointment to see Dr. Hanson 3 days later. Dr Hanson after reviewing my x rays recommend injections to my neck 9 days later after approval from insurance I had injections done I’m now on road to recovery. “Everyone” treated me great answered all my questions above all Dr Hanson listened to me which was a welcomed change.
About Dr. Charles Hanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Blackburn College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
