Dr. Charles Harvey, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Harvey, MD

Dr. Charles Harvey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Harvey works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harvey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group
    5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 942-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Broken Neck
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Broken Neck
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Cancer Screening
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Oral Cancer Screening
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Skin Screenings
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Artificial Disc Replacement
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor Surgery
Breast Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Cranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniopharyngioma
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Extradural Hemorrhage
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Image-Guided Spine Surgery
Interlaminar Spacer
Kyphoplasty
Lumbar Disc Replacement
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Laminectomy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Microsurgical Spine Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Sacroiliac Joint Fusion
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Tumor Surgery
Stereotactic Neurosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stereotaxis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hematoma
Subdural Hemorrhage
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Adjustment
Vertebral Column Tumors
Vertebroplasty
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Charles Harvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235235938
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Mcgaw|Northwestern University's McGaw Medical Center
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

