Dr. Charles Hatchette II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Capital Neurosurgery Specialists875 Oak St SE Ste 5060, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 399-1386Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
My husband Ray and I deeply appreciate the outstanding emergency brain surgery and post- surgery care provided by Dr. Hatchette and team. June 4th marks two years since Ray’s traumatic brain injury and resulting surgery. We know God used Dr. Hatchette’s adept hands and years of study to give us these two years together and to heal Ray’s brain. Though words still often elude pronunciation and quick retrieval, today Ray chops trees, lifts weights, walks our dog and prepares loving, delicious lunches for me while I teach school. A thousand hugs and thanks, Dr. Hatchette. You make a difference every day. Never forget how your kind, important work blesses years later. Sincerely, Sharon and Ray Ogden
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hatchette II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatchette II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatchette II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatchette II has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatchette II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatchette II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatchette II.
