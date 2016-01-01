See All Neurosurgeons in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Charles Haworth, MD

Neurosurgery
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Haworth, MD

Dr. Charles Haworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Haworth works at Cape Fear Neurology Associates in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haworth's Office Locations

    Cape Fear Neurology Associates
    1219 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 (910) 615-3350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Spine Deformities
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Cancer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    First Health
    Humana
    MedCost
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    About Dr. Charles Haworth, MD

    Neurosurgery
    41 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1669530390
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    Neurosurgery
    Dr. Charles Haworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haworth works at Cape Fear Neurology Associates in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Haworth’s profile.

    Dr. Haworth has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

