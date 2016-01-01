Dr. Charles Haworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Haworth, MD
Dr. Charles Haworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Cape Fear Neurology Associates1219 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-3350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Haworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haworth has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haworth speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haworth.
