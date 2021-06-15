Dr. Charles Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hayden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Hayden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Teresa Judy PC5151 Research Dr NW Ste B-1, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 722-1999
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Hayden is a very caring and knowledgeable Dr. He treated me for chronic depression and pioneered the used of TMS with me and other patients.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386814606
- University Ala
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
