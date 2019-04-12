See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Charles Headrick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Headrick, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Headrick, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Headrick works at Valley Colorectal Surgeons in Encino, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Colorectal Surgeons
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 505, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 387-8725
  2. 2
    Valley Colon and Rectal
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 201, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 996-8505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Headrick?

    Apr 12, 2019
    Amazing experience! The doctor was attentive, patient and concerned with my issues! Very knowledgeable and thorough explaining my options. The doctor and the staff were so very kind and non judgmental! Made me so happy there are people like that in this world! I would recommend this office to everyone! Thank you for being outstanding, understanding, caring and professional! Keep up the wonderful work!
    — Apr 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Headrick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Headrick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Headrick to family and friends

    Dr. Headrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Headrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Headrick, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Headrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265537831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bumc-Colon and Rectal Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bumc-General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Headrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Headrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Headrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Headrick has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Headrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Headrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Headrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Headrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Headrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Headrick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.