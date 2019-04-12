Dr. Charles Headrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Headrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Headrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Headrick, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Valley Colorectal Surgeons16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 505, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 387-8725
-
2
Valley Colon and Rectal5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 201, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-8505
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience! The doctor was attentive, patient and concerned with my issues! Very knowledgeable and thorough explaining my options. The doctor and the staff were so very kind and non judgmental! Made me so happy there are people like that in this world! I would recommend this office to everyone! Thank you for being outstanding, understanding, caring and professional! Keep up the wonderful work!
About Dr. Charles Headrick, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Bumc-Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Bumc-General Surgery
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Rice University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Headrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Headrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Headrick has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Headrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Headrick speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Headrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Headrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Headrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Headrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.