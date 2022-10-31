Dr. C Andrew Heiskell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiskell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Andrew Heiskell, MD
Overview of Dr. C Andrew Heiskell, MD
Dr. C Andrew Heiskell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Heiskell works at
Dr. Heiskell's Office Locations
-
1
Mon Health Oculofacial Surgery600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr Ste 310, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-2200Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heiskell?
Dr Heiskell did a colon resection when other Dr advised removing my colon. His staff is fantastic, on a recent visit Carla spent 3 hours with another issue I’m having to diagnose what 3 other Drs have denied, a patient for life
About Dr. C Andrew Heiskell, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1154308286
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern
- Passavant Meml Hosp
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heiskell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiskell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heiskell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heiskell works at
Dr. Heiskell has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiskell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiskell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiskell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiskell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiskell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.