Dr. Charles Hejny, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hejny, MD
Dr. Charles Hejny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Hejny's Office Locations
Northeast Wisconsin Retina Associates Sc200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste M133, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 751-8666
Northeast Wisconsin Retina515 S Washburn St Ste 204, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 232-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
saved my vision in my only eye worked a miracle i am so grateful
About Dr. Charles Hejny, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hejny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hejny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hejny has seen patients for Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hejny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hejny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hejny.
