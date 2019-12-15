Dr. Charles Hergrueter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hergrueter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hergrueter, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hergrueter, MD
Dr. Charles Hergrueter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hergrueter's Office Locations
1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Directions
(617) 983-4550
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hergrueter has been my doctor since 2013 I can’t say enough about him. Not only is he very professional he’s compassionate and understanding to what your saying to him. He will be so missed when he retires from his patient’s and I’m sure his staff. I want to take this time to wish him the very best in his retirement and to stay healthy and happy. Barbara Brawders
About Dr. Charles Hergrueter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972569143
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
