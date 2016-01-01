Overview of Dr. Charles Higgins, MD

Dr. Charles Higgins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Higgins works at Chiron Center For Wellness in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.