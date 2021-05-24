See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (116)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Hilgenhurst works at Precision Pain Care in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Pain Care
    519 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2286
  2. 2
    Precision Pain Care - Nashville
    393 Wallace Rd Ste 403 Bldg A, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia

Treatment frequency



Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 24, 2021
    five stars
    Jo A. W. — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114966355
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
    Internship
    • Rush Med College
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilgenhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilgenhurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilgenhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilgenhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilgenhurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilgenhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilgenhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

