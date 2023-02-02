Dr. Charles Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ho, MD
Dr. Charles Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Main/Kennestone895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Acworth Office4900 Ivey Rd NW Ste 1226, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 279-1141
East Cobb Marietta Eye Clinic3939 Roswell Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 977-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ho very professional and good at what he does.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1780685834
- University Ill Eye and Ear Infirm
- Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- U Hawaii
- Hahnemann University
- Drexel U
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
