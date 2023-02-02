Overview of Dr. Charles Ho, MD

Dr. Charles Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.