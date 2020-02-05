Dr. Charles Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hogan, MD
Dr. Charles Hogan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Osso3115 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 486-6820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
August 2019 - I was referred to Dr. Hogan by my family physician. I was having severe back and leg pain. Dr. Hogan had recommend shots 1st then if they were not successful we would talk other means. December 2019 I had L-4,L-5 and S-1 fused. NO more pain it was the best advice I had been given in over the 13 yrs. It was my 1st surgery at the age of 65. He did a 360 - 1 night in the hospital went home starting walking 1/4 mile the 2nd day out and a mile the 3rd day out. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Hogan. He has great bedside manners makes you feel as if you are his only priority. Great person!! His staff is 2nd to none.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Back Pain, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
