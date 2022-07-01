Overview of Dr. Charles Holland Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Holland Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Holland Jr works at Ascension Medical Group St John Ear, Nose & Throat in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.