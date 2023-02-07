Overview of Dr. Charles Homra, MD

Dr. Charles Homra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Homra works at McIver Urological Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.