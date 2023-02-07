See All Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Charles Homra, MD

Urology
2.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Homra, MD

Dr. Charles Homra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Homra works at McIver Urological Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Homra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mciver Clinic
    710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 355-6583
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lithotripsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Lithotripsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Lithotripsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Uroflowmetry
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Cystotomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Phimosis
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Removal
Prostatic Abscess
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Richard Birdsall — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Homra, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316088107
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Louisville
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education

