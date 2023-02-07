Dr. Charles Homra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Homra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Homra, MD
Dr. Charles Homra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Homra works at
Dr. Homra's Office Locations
Mciver Clinic710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-6583Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had bladder cancer for more 35 years. I've been a patient of Dr. Homra for treatment for more than 20 years. Bladder cancer frequently reoccurs in patients and has in my case, necessitating 4 0r 5 visits a year to his office. Dr. Homra performs cystoscopies and, when required, out-patient hospital procedures. He is unfailingly professional, thorough, kind, polite, communicative. I highly recommend Dr. Homra.
About Dr. Charles Homra, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316088107
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville
- University Louisville
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homra works at
Dr. Homra has seen patients for Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Homra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.