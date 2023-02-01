Overview of Dr. Charles Hopkins, MD

Dr. Charles Hopkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital.



Dr. Hopkins works at OrthoGeorgia in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.