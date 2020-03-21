Dr. Charles Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Horowitz, MD
Dr. Charles Horowitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3300 Oakdale Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 581-3650
- North Memorial Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He's been my neurologist for fifteen years. You'll never meet a more intelligent, supportive, and compassionate human being. He has been a rock in my life.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992745525
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurology
