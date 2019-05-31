Dr. Charles Howe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Howe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Howe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Dr. Howe works at
Locations
-
1
Central Indiana Neurology1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 114, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4545
-
2
Central Indiana Neurology PC1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 102, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4545
-
3
Central Indiana Neurology2101 Jackson St Ste 106, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 298-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howe did a procedure on my back 4 years ago and I have not had any problems since then. He was kind and very courteous. I would go back again if necessary.
About Dr. Charles Howe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1568493096
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howe works at
Dr. Howe has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.
