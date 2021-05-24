Dr. Charles Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Howell, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Howell, MD
Dr. Charles Howell, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Med College of GA|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center, 1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
He saved my life countless of times I now understand why they call him the best pediatric surgeon in the state of Georgia
- Med College of GA|Medical College of Georgia
- Augusta University Medical Center
