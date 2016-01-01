Dr. Charles Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hsu, MD
Dr. Charles Hsu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
- 1 3424 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (213) 383-3322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
About Dr. Charles Hsu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336335306
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.