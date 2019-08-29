Dr. Charles Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hu, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
Perfect
About Dr. Charles Hu, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1700814118
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.