Dr. Hua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles Hua, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hua, MD
Dr. Charles Hua, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Hua works at
Dr. Hua's Office Locations
-
1
Long Beach Medical Center2801 Atlantic Ave Fl 0, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hua?
About Dr. Charles Hua, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1881014694
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hua works at
Dr. Hua has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.