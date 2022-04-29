Overview of Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM

Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Hubbard works at Orthopedic Associates Of Central Texas North Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.