Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Huddleston works at Middle Tennessee Surgical Specialists in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.