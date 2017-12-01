See All General Surgeons in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Huddleston works at Middle Tennessee Surgical Specialists in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennessee Surgical Specialists
    203 N Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-1992
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2017
    Dr Huddleston is a very knowledgeable, caring physician. He takes the most direct route in helping solve your issues and really listens to his patients when they are describing their issue! He is an amazing surgeon and an excellent physician. I recommend him to any I know!
    Cookeville, TN — Dec 01, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD
    About Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609805431
    Fellowship
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    • East Tennessee State University
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    • Tennessee Technological University
