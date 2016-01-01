Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Hudson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hudson, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Locations
Hudson Dermatology PC3501 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 474-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Hudson, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1356393102
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- University Of Norte Dame
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson works at
Dr. Hudson speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
