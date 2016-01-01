Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Hughes, MD
Dr. Charles Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
The Center for Integrative Medicine At Inner Harmony PC743 Jefferson Ave Ste 104, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 344-9457
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 344-9457
Accu Clinical Laboratory610 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 344-9457Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- QualCare
- UPMC
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
