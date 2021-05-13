Overview

Dr. Charles Huh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Huh works at Gastro Health in Chantilly, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.