Dr. Charles Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Huh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Huh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Huh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 956-6831Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Sia Sobhani MD3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 107, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 716-2866Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huh?
Dr. Huh treated our teenage son who suffered from C. Diff symptoms for longer than necessary due to COVID restrictions. He was quick to respond and worked very hard to try to get a normally standard procedure scheduled but restricted by the pandemic. After months of delays Dr. Huh was finally able to perform the procedure with almost immediate positive and lasting results. His demeanor was calming and sympathetic. He reassured my son through his entire battle with C. Diff. We were thankful to have such a supportive professional working for us.
About Dr. Charles Huh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Vietnamese
- 1255379889
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Kenyon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh works at
Dr. Huh has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huh speaks Hindi and Vietnamese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.