Dr. Charles Huh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Huh works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.