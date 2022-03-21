Dr. Charles Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Huh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Huh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Huh works at
Locations
-
1
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huh?
Dr. Huh was professional and thorough. He listened to my explanation of issues and concerns. He wasn’t rash or hurried during my visit. He scheduled additional testing quickly and met all of my expectations. My colonoscopy and endoscopy went smoothly. Dr. Huh is intelligent and capable. Would definitely recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Charles Huh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346288941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh works at
Dr. Huh has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.