Dr. Charles Hunter, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hunter, MD
Dr. Charles Hunter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
- 1 1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 908, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (213) 484-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunter worked with a team of doctors at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles to carefully determine whether surgery was necessary and when to proceed. A true professional and great surgeon.
About Dr. Charles Hunter, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1417930215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hunter speaks Armenian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.