Overview of Dr. Charles Hyre, MD

Dr. Charles Hyre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Hyre works at Bone & Joint Specialists of Winchester, PC in Winchester, VA with other offices in Berkeley Springs, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Umbilical Hernia and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.