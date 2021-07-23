Dr. Charles Hyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hyre, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Hyre, MD
Dr. Charles Hyre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Hyre's Office Locations
Bone & Joint Specialists of Winchester PC190 Campus Blvd Ste 310, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-0130
War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care1 Healthy Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 Directions (304) 258-6981
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- War Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hyre is compassionate, highly skilled, and trustworthy. He provided me healing and care for a successful surgical procedure and colonoscopy. I also appreciate how he explained to me everything before my surgery and afterwards at a post op appointment. He also listened to my concerns. I felt very safe during both procedures. Scheduling was easy and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Hyre, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811964406
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyre has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Umbilical Hernia and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyre speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyre.
