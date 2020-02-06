Dr. Charles Jaffe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Jaffe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Jaffe, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They completed their fellowship with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Locations
Lake Heart Specialists731 S Il Route 21 Ste 110, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-8440
Drs. Jajeh Koch Sc1870 W Winchester Rd Ste 241, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 549-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was very thorough, spent a good amount of time with me and answered all my questions
About Dr. Charles Jaffe, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1285628982
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
