Dr. Charles Jaiyeoba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Jaiyeoba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Jaiyeoba works at
Locations
Orthopedic Institute of Michigan Pllc14555 Levan Rd Ste 116, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 853-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manners! I would not go to anyone else. Good follow up.
About Dr. Charles Jaiyeoba, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942439336
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaiyeoba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaiyeoba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaiyeoba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaiyeoba works at
Dr. Jaiyeoba has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaiyeoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaiyeoba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaiyeoba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaiyeoba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaiyeoba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.