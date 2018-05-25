Dr. Jervey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Jervey, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Jervey, MD
Dr. Charles Jervey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Jervey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jervey's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurological Clinic3531 Mary Ader Ave Ste A, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-0202
-
2
Saint Luke's East Hospital100 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 960-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jervey?
Dr. Jervey has been my neurologist since 2011 treating and monitoring me for Multiple Sclerosis. Fortunately, my course has been stable with no episodes. Dr. Jervey is kind and patient. I have confidence in his advice and follow his recommendations. I plan to bring my wife over to his practice for treatment and monitoring of her serious TBI. Doesn't that say it all!
About Dr. Charles Jervey, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801865365
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jervey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jervey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jervey works at
Dr. Jervey has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jervey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jervey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jervey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jervey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jervey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.