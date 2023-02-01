See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Charles Jobin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (173)
Map Pin Small Englewood, NJ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Jobin, MD

Dr. Charles Jobin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Jobin works at ColumbiaDoctors in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jobin's Office Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors
    500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Joint Pain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Another phenomenal experience, this time with the second shoulder replacement (I had the left one done on July 7 2022 and the right one on Jan 12 2023). Dr Jobin and his team are fantastic. He's a great surgeon but also down to earth. A pleasure. We were also very happy with the Tarrytown facility for some of the appointments and for tests, as well as Allen Hospital for the two surgeries. Having had unrelated surgeries at the main hospital, I GREATLY preferred this small one.
    Rob C — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Charles Jobin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770740342
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University-St. Louis Mo
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Jobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jobin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jobin has seen patients for Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

