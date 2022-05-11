Overview

Dr. Charles Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Mobile Gastroenterology in Mobile, AL with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.