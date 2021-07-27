See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Charles Johnson, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at PRESCOTT LUNG PHYSICIANS in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ and Cottonwood, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Dermatology Group
    830 Ainsworth Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 776-0325
  2. 2
    Az Assoc in Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    2820 N Glassford Hill Rd Ste 103, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 772-8553
  3. 3
    203 S Candy Ln Ste 14, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 639-3387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Totally impressed with Dr Johnson. I have been to three different Drs, (medical, allergist, dermatologist) and non had a solution to an issue I had around my eyes and nose. I've tried perscriptions from all three but they never solved the issue. Dr Johnson checked my skin issue and within five minutes he knew what is was and subscribed a cream to use for three weeks and stop, then only use if needed. Within the three weeks it was all cleared up and has been since, without re-applying any cream. Dr Johnson solved an issue I have fought for over five years, and he did it within five minutes. He is my hero right now,
    Taz — Jul 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charles Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Charles Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336129667
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

