See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Charles Joyner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Joyner, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.3 (46)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Joyner, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Yale University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School O and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Joyner works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists
    6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8958
  2. 2
    Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists
    4700 Puddledock Rd Ste 400, Prince George, VA 23875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8945
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond
    8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8947

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • TriCities Hospital
  • Southside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiomyopathy
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiomyopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Joyner?

    Oct 15, 2022
    Listens carefully and helps me with sound, practical choices. He does not hurry his patients through their appointments.
    Dottie Figg — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Joyner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Joyner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Joyner to family and friends

    Dr. Joyner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Joyner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Joyner, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Joyner, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609897206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Va Commonwealth University Health Sys
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Yale University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School O
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Joyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joyner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joyner has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joyner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Joyner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joyner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Joyner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.