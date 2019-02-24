Dr. Charles Kanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Kanos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their residency with University Of Tn College Of Med
Southeastern Neurosurgical and Spine Institute, 109 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605
Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville, 890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605
Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Dr Kanos saved my life in 2001!!!!! He told me that I was his "Miracle Patient". I had a brain aneurysm and he gave me a 10% CHANCE of survival and I was home in 7 days with nothing wrong with me!!!! God Bless Him!!!!!! No words can describe my gratitude!!!!
Neurosurgery
English
NPI: 1730184920
University Of Tn College Of Med
Dr. Kanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kanos has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Myelopathy.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
